This is just to say… : The parodies of that ‘plums’ poem just keep coming

Internet trends may come and go but some meme formats are ripe for recycling.

That’s why we’re now seeing a fresh batch of This Is Just To Say poems.

They riff on William Carlos Williams’ famous poem about plums in the icebox, with a sorry-not-sorry ending.

The 1962 poem was a meme in waiting and duly sprung to prominence last autumn, with a glut of parodies turning it into a fully fledged meme.

Now a few months later, they’re back – and just as readable as ever.

This is just to say



I haven't answered

your email from

my inbox



and which

I know is time sensitive



Forgive me

there are just so many others

and they are all time sensitive

and so old — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) June 4, 2018

This is just to say



I have eaten

the bagel bites

that were in

the fridge



and which

you were probably

saving

for hopefully not breakfast



Forgive me

they were delicious

so cheesy

and so bagel-y — christian sudd (@cnsudd1110) June 6, 2018

Which reminds me, I still need to choose & order my books for fall.



This Is Just to Say



I have not ordered

the books

that will be on

my fall syllabi



orders which

you are probably

eagerly

awaiting



Forgive me @SDSUBookstore

but there is Scotch to drink

so peaty

and so warm — Joseph (@josephsdsu) June 6, 2018

This is just to say #CppRAP



I have updated

the paper

that was in

the wiki



and which

you were probably

reading

before breakfast



Forgive me

it was outdated

so rough

and just a first pass — Brian Gesiak (@modocache) June 6, 2018

- Press Association