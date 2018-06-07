This is just to say… : The parodies of that ‘plums’ poem just keep coming

Internet trends may come and go but some meme formats are ripe for recycling.

That’s why we’re now seeing a fresh batch of This Is Just To Say poems.

They riff on William Carlos Williams’ famous poem about plums in the icebox, with a sorry-not-sorry ending.

The 1962 poem was a meme in waiting and duly sprung to prominence last autumn, with a glut of parodies turning it into a fully fledged meme.

Now a few months later, they’re back – and just as readable as ever.

- Press Association
