This is Ireland's ideal celebrity Christmas party guest

by Greg Murphy

In a new survey, Irish people have revealed who they view as their ideal celebrity party guest, as well as who they would like to share a kiss with under the mistletoe.

When asked to name their ideal Christmas party guest, Irish people vote for IT actor and Mayo native Chris O’Dowd (32%), followed in second by Mrs Brown’s Boys star Brendan O’Carroll (25%) and Amy Huberman in third (24%).

On the lower end of the list, Vincent Brown rocked up 16% of the vote, while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar picked up only 11%.

When it comes to their dream ’kiss-mas’ list, things got a little steamier with 13% of people wishing to pucker up with Bressie, while RTÉ’s Sharon Ní Bheoláin came in second with (11%).

Other top picks for the festive kiss list included Saoirse Ronan (10%), Rosana Davison (9%) and Niall Horan (8%).

Moving away from the fun side of the list, the research, which was carried out by Jury's Inn, also showed that the pressure was on for many Irish people to host the perfect Christmas party, and it was getting our tinsel in a knot.

Preparing the Christmas dinner is one of the most stressful elements of the holidays with 40% of adults agreeing, followed by 29% who said the cost of the festive period being most nerve-wracking.

When it comes to seasonal spats (which are certainly common at this time of year) 35% of people say it is down to others spending too much money, 29% say it is from spending too much time with family while 21% say it comes from the lack of sleep and stress of hosting.

Preparing for a Christmas party itself takes up an average of 68 hours of time each year, with an average of 20 hours dedicated to buying presents, followed by 13 hours of cleaning and 12 hours of decorating.