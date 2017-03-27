This is how Aussies have been preparing for Cyclone Debbie

Thousands of people have begun evacuating areas of Australia’s tropical northeast as Cyclone Debbie edges nearer.

When travelling over the Pacific Ocean the cyclone was a Category 3 storm, but it has now been upgraded to Category 4. It is expected to hit Australia on Tuesday with powerful winds of up to 280km/h.

I hope everyone in North Queensland stays safe tomorrow morning when #CycloneDebbie hits 💜 — Tiana ♡ (@TwirlingArrows) March 27, 2017

Whether they are being evacuated or not, people across the Queensland state coast have been preparing for the storm to hit.

When packing to head back to a cyclone its important to include the essentials. #stayhydrated #cyclonedebbie #ASSMIRT2017 A post shared by Glen Newman (@newmanglen) on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

Main street of Airlie Beach all but a ghost town at 3pm with shops sandbagged and windows taped up #CycloneDebbie pic.twitter.com/TCo4RJ29u3 — Peter Michael (@petermichaelNQ) March 27, 2017

Luckily, the intense weather hasn’t taken away from the Aussie sense of humour as many have been stockpiling the, ahem, *essentials*.

The first causality of cyclone Debbie! #cyclonedebbie #townsville #wine #luckyihavebackup #heartbroken #bugger A post shared by Amanda Panda (@_mandamoo_) on Mar 27, 2017 at 12:00am PDT

Being correctly equipped for a cyclone is extremely important 😉 #cycloneparty #byobatteries #wheredaboardgamesat #cyclonedebbie #sheainthappy #comeatme #nonotreallythough #plzletmekeepmyhouse #wecool A post shared by Kate Bullock (@katelauraine) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Last minute cyclone prep 👍 stay safe everyone! #mackay #cyclonedebbie #beprepared A post shared by Lizzie Russell (@lizzier1010) on Mar 26, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

The shops were cleaned out in preparation for the cyclone, but as one Instagram user noted: “Cyclone still isn’t bad enough to risk gluten-free bread.” Phew – at least they’re maintaining some level of normalcy.

Cyclone still isn't bad enough to risk gluten free bread 😂 #cyclonedebbie A post shared by 🌿 j u a n i t a 🌿 (@juanitajade) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

I'm glad no one is panicking about this Cyclone hitting Townsville #CycloneDebbie pic.twitter.com/vXFiu2rzIi — Amelia (@sun_doll) March 24, 2017

This Aussie has her food priorities in check and used precious ingredients to bake a cake basically saying “up yours” to Cyclone Debbie.

Cyclone prep #cyclonedebbie A post shared by Penny (@pennywardroper) on Mar 26, 2017 at 2:39am PDT

Others have turned to popular culture to prepare them for the storm – however, we’re not so sure Twister is particularly factually accurate.

Just in case you're wondering how my my mum & grandparents are surviving #CycloneDebbie in Airlie Beach ... pic.twitter.com/ySfdQ3BwbZ — Maria Lewis (@moviemazz) March 27, 2017

Many are defiant in the face of the upcoming storm, as these typically Aussie signs show us.

They breed them tough up here in Bowen North QLD. #cyclonedebbie #cyclone #northqueensland #bowen #weather #weatherman #weatherpresenter @channeltennews @tennewsqld A post shared by Josh Holt (@josh___holt) on Mar 26, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

Well I shall #cyclonedebbie A post shared by Debbie P (@debbiep89) on Mar 26, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

Strong language warning: a message to #CycloneDebbie from the people of Ayr. Blunt and to the point. @abcnews pic.twitter.com/CF485x7Fb3 — Allyson Horn (@allysonhorn) March 27, 2017

People aren’t exactly subtle in showing Debbie what they really think.

Cyclone Debbie might be a royal pain in the rear end for many Aussies, but there sure were some beautiful photos taken in the calm before the storm.

"To walk in a nature is to witness a thousend miracles." Todays sunset was one of them. The calm before the storm? #cyclonedebbie Hope all the friends up north are safe!! #sunset#nature#sky#farmlife A post shared by Inkeri/Inku (@inkerie) on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

Amazing sky tonight 🌪🌪#debbiedoestownsville #cycloneprep #cyclonedebbie #waitingfordebbie #cyclone A post shared by Bianca Shugg (@biancashugg) on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:21am PDT

As Debbie gets closer, we doubt that things are quite so serene in Queensland now.