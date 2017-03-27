This is how Aussies have been preparing for Cyclone Debbie

Thousands of people have begun evacuating areas of Australia’s tropical northeast as Cyclone Debbie edges nearer.

When travelling over the Pacific Ocean the cyclone was a Category 3 storm, but it has now been upgraded to Category 4. It is expected to hit Australia on Tuesday with powerful winds of up to 280km/h.

Whether they are being evacuated or not, people across the Queensland state coast have been preparing for the storm to hit.

Luckily, the intense weather hasn’t taken away from the Aussie sense of humour as many have been stockpiling the, ahem, *essentials*.

The first causality of cyclone Debbie! #cyclonedebbie #townsville #wine #luckyihavebackup #heartbroken #bugger

Last minute cyclone prep 👍 stay safe everyone! #mackay #cyclonedebbie #beprepared

The shops were cleaned out in preparation for the cyclone, but as one Instagram user noted: “Cyclone still isn’t bad enough to risk gluten-free bread.” Phew – at least they’re maintaining some level of normalcy.

Cyclone still isn't bad enough to risk gluten free bread 😂 #cyclonedebbie

This Aussie has her food priorities in check and used precious ingredients to bake a cake basically saying “up yours” to Cyclone Debbie.

Cyclone prep #cyclonedebbie

Others have turned to popular culture to prepare them for the storm – however, we’re not so sure Twister is particularly factually accurate.

Many are defiant in the face of the upcoming storm, as these typically Aussie signs show us.

Well I shall #cyclonedebbie

People aren’t exactly subtle in showing Debbie what they really think.

Cyclone Debbie might be a royal pain in the rear end for many Aussies, but there sure were some beautiful photos taken in the calm before the storm.

Amazing sky tonight 🌪🌪#debbiedoestownsville #cycloneprep #cyclonedebbie #waitingfordebbie #cyclone

As Debbie gets closer, we doubt that things are quite so serene in Queensland now.
