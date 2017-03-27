This is how Aussies have been preparing for Cyclone Debbie
Thousands of people have begun evacuating areas of Australia’s tropical northeast as Cyclone Debbie edges nearer.
When travelling over the Pacific Ocean the cyclone was a Category 3 storm, but it has now been upgraded to Category 4. It is expected to hit Australia on Tuesday with powerful winds of up to 280km/h.
I hope everyone in North Queensland stays safe tomorrow morning when #CycloneDebbie hits 💜— Tiana ♡ (@TwirlingArrows) March 27, 2017
Whether they are being evacuated or not, people across the Queensland state coast have been preparing for the storm to hit.
Main street of Airlie Beach all but a ghost town at 3pm with shops sandbagged and windows taped up #CycloneDebbie pic.twitter.com/TCo4RJ29u3— Peter Michael (@petermichaelNQ) March 27, 2017
Luckily, the intense weather hasn’t taken away from the Aussie sense of humour as many have been stockpiling the, ahem, *essentials*.
The shops were cleaned out in preparation for the cyclone, but as one Instagram user noted: “Cyclone still isn’t bad enough to risk gluten-free bread.” Phew – at least they’re maintaining some level of normalcy.
I'm glad no one is panicking about this Cyclone hitting Townsville #CycloneDebbie pic.twitter.com/vXFiu2rzIi— Amelia (@sun_doll) March 24, 2017
Standing in my local supermarket looking at this #CycloneDebbie #Townsville pic.twitter.com/KRAPgOsBpF— Paula Tapiolas (@PTappy) March 27, 2017
This Aussie has her food priorities in check and used precious ingredients to bake a cake basically saying “up yours” to Cyclone Debbie.
Others have turned to popular culture to prepare them for the storm – however, we’re not so sure Twister is particularly factually accurate.
Just in case you're wondering how my my mum & grandparents are surviving #CycloneDebbie in Airlie Beach ... pic.twitter.com/ySfdQ3BwbZ— Maria Lewis (@moviemazz) March 27, 2017
Many are defiant in the face of the upcoming storm, as these typically Aussie signs show us.
Strong language warning: a message to #CycloneDebbie from the people of Ayr. Blunt and to the point. @abcnews pic.twitter.com/CF485x7Fb3— Allyson Horn (@allysonhorn) March 27, 2017
People aren’t exactly subtle in showing Debbie what they really think.
Cyclone Debbie might be a royal pain in the rear end for many Aussies, but there sure were some beautiful photos taken in the calm before the storm.
Calm before the #storm.. looking into the #eastern skies as #TropicalCyclone #Debbie is only 30 hours away. . . . #TCDebbie #CycloneDebbie #Townsville #TropicalNorth #travelqld #australia #australiatouristguides #weather #skies #red #orange #clouds #calmbeforethestorm #Queensland #OmniaLifestyle #OmniaDoco #DestinationOmnia #nofilter
As Debbie gets closer, we doubt that things are quite so serene in Queensland now.
