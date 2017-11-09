This is how an airplane evacuation slide actually works

Of course you never actually want to be in the position of having to use an emergency slide on an aircraft – but if you’re anything like us, you’re a little bit curious as to how it all works.

Luckily, British Airways is here to satisfy all our nosiest desires and has given us a behind-the-scenes look at how an evacuation slide is deployed.

How big are the slides?

The inflatable slides are up to 14 metres long.

How is it activated?

The cabin crew member puts the door to automatic, turns the handle 180 degrees and the door will swing open, inflating the slide.

How long does inflation take?

A mere six seconds.

What happens if it doesn’t inflate?

There’s an emergency handle you can pull to let loose the pressure from a nitrogen bottle, which inflates the slide.