This is exactly what the world needs right now

Travel bans, Brexit… every day it feels like the world is focusing more on what makes everyone different from each other.

It's easy to forget sometimes that we’re all simply human, and a lot more similar than we may realise.

An advert for Danish station TV2 took a wonderful approach to reminding us of this – by first putting people “in their boxes”.

High and low earners, immigrants and lifelong residents, urban and rural were among the groups of people asked to stand in their own designated square.

As they nervously look around sizing each other up, a man appears and says: “I am going to ask you some questions today. Some of them might be a bit personal…”

What happened next is a real eye opener. Check it out…

So the next time you feel negatively towards someone, just remember - they might have been the class clown, just like you.