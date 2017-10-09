This Irish/American couple had a genius guide to help their wedding guests get along

By Anna O'Donoghue

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, nothing beats an Irish wedding.

From rock the boat to that all important sing song in the residents bar at 5am, it’s an experience to say the least.

And we’re not even going to try to explain the ‘ties around heads and rolled up suit trouser’ phenomenon.

So you can imagine the confusion that happens when guests that are not of Irish descent attend an Irish wedding.

Well, this Irish/American couple had the perfect solution - so perfect its been trending on Reddit all day.

As groom was a native of New York and the bride hailed from Tipperary, they decided to put together a handy guide for their guests to help with the language barrier.

With handy translations such as:

Irish: Who is your one? Is she doing a line with your man?

American: Who is that hot chick? I wonder is she dating that dude?

The wedding also took place in Tipperary so American guests were also advised if they wanted to blend in, they may want to “drop the H after the T”.