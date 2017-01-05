This Irish pub has some very special offers for anyone attempting Dry January
Every year, people around the country try to put the Christmas season behind them with Dry Januarywrites Steve Neville.
Starting the New Year by staying off the booze for a month and maybe getting a bit healthier is normally the goal.
But Scraggs Alley in Carlow has some pretty special offers for anyone taking on Dry January - although if you're really determined to stay off the drink, they may not ideal be for you.
The sign reads:
Dry January in the front bar
- Dry gin €4
- Dry martini €4
- Dry white wine €4
- Dry roasted nuts €1
#HappyNewYear
Genius.
We reckon it might just be enough to get a few punters in...but we'll just take nuts.
H/T: Daily Edge
