This Irish hotel is offering a free stay to anyone named Pa, Paddy, Patrick or Patricia

Let’s face it, being blessed to be named after our patron saint can have its ups and downs, especially in the month of March.

But don’t worry, one Irish hotel has the back of all the Pas, Patricks, Paddys, Patricias and Pats of the world.

Treacys West County Hotel in Ennis, Co Clare is offering one night’s free B&B to anyone with a variation of the name Patrick, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The catch? There are only 500 bookings available, so fastest finger first.

The first 70 bookings are available on Friday, March 17 and the remaining 430 bookings will be available across selected midweek dates in March.

The hotel, which is run by a fellow Patrick, will open bookings on Monday, February 27 at 10am.

Once your booking is made, all you need to do is email a photo of your passport or driver’s license to the hotel.

Bookings are based on two people sharing and second person is charged at a reduced rate of €49 including breakfast.