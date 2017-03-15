This Ireland.ie promo video will remind you just what it means to be Irish

Just as we’re up to our eyes in green tutus, shamrock hats and lephercans, Ireland.ie have released a promo video that reminds us just what it really means to be Irish.

The new site is an initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme which places culture and creativity at the centre of our public policy.

With notable Irish creatives as Bill Whelan, Fearghus Ó Conchúir, Lenny Abrahamson, Anne Enright and Enda Walsh appearing in the video, it’s nothing but inspiring.

Although it has to be the stylistic voice over at the beginning of the clip that got us right in the feels.

“We reach out to the world with optimism and believe in the power of creativity. Our struggles gave us strength. Our culture taught us independence of mind. Our irish language gave us wit. We are free in spirit, wild at heart. Our soul takes fly through music dance and story film words and song. Our culture is our life”.

Trust us, it’s exactly what you need for the week that's in it.

This is Ireland. This is us.