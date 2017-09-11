This interview in Chile was crashed by a ninja dog hungry for pastry

At first glance, this interview about empanadas in the Chilean city of Andacollo is like any other you might stumble upon online.

Captured by Kuarta TV, this video has now gone viral however – keep an eye on the bottom right corner to see why.

VIDEO: #Andacollo Vea la nota original dónde un perro se "Roba" una empanada en el regional de cueca escolar.Realizado por nuestro notero Sebastián González, Editor Francisco olivares y Red de diarios comunales Posted by Kuarta TV on Sunday, September 10, 2017

That’s right, unbeknown to those in the video – and in full stealth mode – a dog managed to nick one of the pastries mid-video.

The ninja-like thief wasn’t noticed by the crew making the film, but has since received a huge amount of attention online – where you can be sure you’ll be watching it over and over…

En plena entrevista un perro se roba la empanada en #Andacollo @LaSerenaOnline 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1RY4JVyZ1x — Sebastián González (@SebastianTgz) September 10, 2017

In Chile, the response to the hungry little pooch has been massive – with one artist even creating a political poster encouraging people to vote for them as president.

Si van a elegir un ladrón para presidente que sea el ladrón de empanadas #PerritoLadronPresidente @KuartaTV pic.twitter.com/vkkThB3z3I — philippe sapiains🖌 (@PSapiains) September 10, 2017

With the dog receiving so much love from Spanish speakers, you can be sure it’s only a matter of time before the rest of the world starts to follow suit.

El perro jaja pic.twitter.com/W8289iBDgk — Evangelina Monges (@Ferchusas) September 10, 2017

The chilean thief dog pic.twitter.com/sdrqwiaFm7 — Nicolás (@Nico_1983) September 10, 2017

Chilean thief dog – you’re a hero.