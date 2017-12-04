This inter-generational friendship came about through a word app

A story of a friendship made through a word game app is warming the hearts of thousands of Twitter users.

On Friday, Twitter user @Filth800, also known as Spencer, flew to Florida to meet a woman he has played over 300 games of Words With Friends with, and shared the pictures of their first meeting online.

Spencer is 22 and his favourite competitor, Roz, is 86.

so last summer i randomly met this 80 y/o woman on words with friends. we played 300+ games together and she actually ended up becoming a good friend of mine. today i got to go to florida and meet her in person💜 pic.twitter.com/VXDbNS4eUo — High Class Filth (@Filth800) December 1, 2017

The meeting was set up by pastor Amy Butler, who flew with Spencer from Harlem to his meeting with Roz.

From the photos, it looks like the pair have really hit it off.

She’s 86 & lives in a retirement community in Florida. He’s 22 and lives in Harlem. They met online playing #wordswithfriends. Tomorrow they’ll meet in person. I get to be there. #relationshipschangeus pic.twitter.com/xNJjK3ga6H — Amy Butler (@PastorAmyTRC) December 1, 2017

Sweet day today with Spencer and his #wordswithfriends friend, Roz, watching them bond in person for the first time. #relationshipschangeus pic.twitter.com/9sW0ojE318 — Amy Butler (@PastorAmyTRC) December 1, 2017

Words With Friends is a crossword-style game which operates like an online version of scrabble. Players can challenge people they know, or choose to play strangers.

After rumours emerged that Roz had taken the upper hand in their long-running game, Spencer felt the need to clarify. It turns out he’s beating her by quite a margin.

and to clear the air, she was not crushing me boy don’t play with me pic.twitter.com/FcESsdO097 — High Class Filth (@Filth800) December 2, 2017

Twitter absolutely loved the story and the Words With Friends app even chimed in.

We can’t get enough of this! Amazing. Thank you for sharing your story with us. #WWF2 #UseYourWords https://t.co/oXSv2sHYkB — Words With Friends (@WordsWFriends) December 2, 2017

How absolutely wonderful. Making new friends is always great. Making friends with people of different age groups teaches us alot. I'm a Grandma & have younger friends. — susan morrow (@sooze555) December 2, 2017

This gives me, as you youngsters put it, the "feels". Now I feel bad for turning down random game requests because I don't have time! — Diane Watzek (@wdiane924) December 2, 2017

This woman even shared her own Words With Friends story.

I made a beautiful friend on WWF many years ago. I am American, she was from UK. We vacationed together here and in Perú. Then cancer took her a little over a year ago. So grateful for her presence, however short, in my life—and grateful you got to meet your WW Friend! God Bless! — Patricia Cuxirimay (@patriciaturner) December 2, 2017

What a beautiful story.