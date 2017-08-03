This Instagram star has got real about the problematic way women view themselves

Raise your hand if you’ve ever looked at a perfectly nice photo of yourself and then wished you looked a bit different.

Compare this to how quick you are to compliment snaps of other people. This raises the question: Why are we so critical about ourselves?

French Instagram fitness blogger Louise Aubery (who’s page “My Better Self” has more than 50,000 followers) has realised just how toxic an attitude this is, and she’s tackling the issue head on.

Louise posted the same two pictures of herself side-by-side, showing the difference between how we see other people, compared to how we view ourselves.

If you look at the first photo, you see a beautiful, healthy and happy woman. But Louise says that this isn’t what she thinks. “Whenever I see a picture of me, the first things which catches my eyes are my FLAWS,” she writes.

Louise is calling herself out for being too harsh on herself, which is at odds with her positive outlook on other people. She writes: “I really do not look at people’s flaws first when I look at a picture of someone else! On the contrary, I tend to focus on their assets.”

This kind of attitude is hugely problematic for body image and self-esteem, so Louise is proposing a little bit more self-love. “We really need to learn not to be so harsh on ourselves. It is not healthy,” she writes. “I am going to work on it, and I hope you will too.”

Being kinder to yourself sometimes isn’t an easy task, but it’s definitely one worth trying.