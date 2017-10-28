This incredible photograph of a ‘centigoat’ has arrived just in time for Halloween

With Halloween approaching, this panoramic photo of a “centigoat” might just be the most bizarre thing you see this spooky season.

Taken by Reddit user dragonxp1 on a trip to see some animals, the image is the result of an ambitious attempt to create something amusing – it’s certainly that, but is it not a little terrifying as well?

(Reddit user: dragonxp1)

With something approaching 20 legs, this is no regular goat – but how did the image come about?

“I was in Deer Valley YMCA Family Camp in Pennsylvania, specifically at the old nature centre (they built a new one),” Reddit user dragonxp1 told the Press Association.

“I saw the goat start walking and was just hoping for something cool or funny, like a really long goat. The goat was simply walking; I just tracked it with my iPhone so that the goat’s head stayed out of frame until the end.

“I was pleasantly surprised upon seeing the result as I was not expecting it to turn out so perfectly. It was more of a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing.

“The actual picture was much better than I had hoped for.”

It certainly turned out rather convincingly – here’s what the creature looked like before the iPhone made a monster out of it.

(Reddit user: dragonxp1)

Phew, much better.