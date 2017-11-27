This incredible dragon is made from 300 tonnes of old horseshoes

This is the giant dragon made from more than 50,000 horseshoes and which took more than 12 years to build.

Artist Jim Poolman spent more than 10,000 hours working on the 17.8-tonne piece which now stands in The Sculpture Park in Surrey.

He had to use a forklift truck to work on the project and scaffolding to reach the high points.

Initially, Poolman’s work was rejected by park owner Eddie Powell for not being big enough. A decade later he returned with this creation.

Some horseshoes were cut in half or made into smaller pieces to fit the needs of the design.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)