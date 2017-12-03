This ice hockey player helped a fan pull off an epic marriage proposal

An ice hockey player helped a fan surprise his girlfriend with a proposal to remember.

Viktor Arvidsson, of Nashville Predators, was heading onto the ice for a warm-up with his teammates ahead of the game against the Anaheim Ducks when he stopped in front of a young couple.

Arvidsson, who is from Sweden, removed his glove and presented his right little finger containing an engagement ring, helping fan Conor Payne pull off the marriage proposal.

A surprise #Smashville proposal with a little help from Viktor Arvidsson! Congrats to @littlemorgan93 & @cmpayne72 on the engagement! 💍 pic.twitter.com/R0myZHMVdT — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 3, 2017

According to Tennessean, his fiancee Morgan Landsberg, who considers Arvidsson her favourite player, said yes.

Payne reportedly approached the team requesting help with his plan, and Arvidsson was apparently more than happy to help out.

Now that’s a proposal to remember.

