This ice cream lock means nobody will be able to get their hands on your favourite dessert

Back to Discover Home

There’s nothing more sickening than going to the freezer only to find your precious ice cream has been stolen by some cold-hearted bandit.

Luckily, Ben & Jerry’s has recognised the horror of such a situation – and its prevalence – and has come up with a solution.

Meet the Euphori-Lock.

Euphori-Lock
(Ben & Jerry’s)

It’s an ingenious device which means you can lock your beloved ice cream, avoiding heartbreaking situations like this.

No longer will you be driven to desperate lengths to save your ice cream, knowing that you can just pop on the lock.

Ben & Jerry’s wisely says “There is no ‘u’ in ‘my pint’,” so it developed the Euphori-Lock which is “the future of ice cream security”. Truer words were never spoken.

The only slight query we have is that to lock the tub would mean there has to be some ice cream left over – not something that happens to us very regularly.

Baby GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Discover & Share this Baby GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

But nevertheless: watch out ice cream thieves, you’re soon to be fresh outta luck.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Ben and Jerry's, Euphorilock, Ice cream

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover