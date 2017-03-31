This ice cream lock means nobody will be able to get their hands on your favourite dessert

There’s nothing more sickening than going to the freezer only to find your precious ice cream has been stolen by some cold-hearted bandit.

Luckily, Ben & Jerry’s has recognised the horror of such a situation – and its prevalence – and has come up with a solution.

Meet the Euphori-Lock.

(Ben & Jerry’s)

It’s an ingenious device which means you can lock your beloved ice cream, avoiding heartbreaking situations like this.

I'm dead ass about to have an intervention with my family. Who is sick enough to steal/eat my ice cream? I need to get to the bottom of this — Yakkie (@JayFxcks) March 29, 2017

How can you steal all my Ice cream and then leave the empty box in the freezer for me to find 😤 — Sade Lover (@_Jemms) February 28, 2017

You never know who's gonna steal your handels ice cream or eat the last piece of pie in my house. Nobody's safe — Nia Beulah (@_niajoi) February 22, 2017

No longer will you be driven to desperate lengths to save your ice cream, knowing that you can just pop on the lock.

When I'm reduced to literally hiding in my car to finish my ice cream so that none of my siblings try to steal it...and they still find me — Zainab ♔ (@ZoobaAruba) March 26, 2017

When I know my sister is trying to steal my ice cream. pic.twitter.com/Kj3ZnC7gMO — A I M É E 🖋 (@Museologyedit) January 30, 2017

Ben & Jerry’s wisely says “There is no ‘u’ in ‘my pint’,” so it developed the Euphori-Lock which is “the future of ice cream security”. Truer words were never spoken.

The only slight query we have is that to lock the tub would mean there has to be some ice cream left over – not something that happens to us very regularly.

But nevertheless: watch out ice cream thieves, you’re soon to be fresh outta luck.