This huge teddy bear has gone viral for all the wrong reasons

Giant teddy bears may be just what you need to keep you cosy in the cold autumn months but customers got more than they bargained for when they ordered this huge fluffy toy.

The 6.5-feet tall Joyfay bear is available on Amazon for $109.99 (£82) and makes the perfect snuggling companion.

Except things are not what they seem when it comes to this giant bear.

Even though it’s quite tall, the bear’s legs are disproportionately long – much bigger than the rest of his body as reviews on Amazon revealed.

(Amazon screenshot)

(Amazon screenshot)

One customer complained the stuffed toy’s legs “are like four feet long making the bear look like a creepy gumby thing” while another said “all of its height is from its legs”.

The reviews are a few years old, but the abnormally-sized bear has become a hot topic on social media – with people posting hilarious comments.

I've been ugly laughing at the huge bear with the long legs for 10 minutes and the cats are becoming concerned — PKMN Trainer Carrie (@supitscarrie) November 10, 2017

i'm dying laughing at the teddy bear with human proportioned legs i'm acrually crying — 🥞 (@felblight) November 10, 2017

I work at the large bear factory and it's my job to put disproportionately long legs on some of the bears. — Pat Caruana (@patbcaruana) November 10, 2017

"Your bear with the freakishly long legs arrived" pic.twitter.com/a3k6hLwqE8 — hee-hona (@bugarally_) November 10, 2017

A spokesperson for JoyFay told Buzzfeed the bear has been improved and no longer has long legs.