This hilarious video of a guy petting his dog may catch you off guard

Is there anything more relaxing than coming home after a long day and chilling with your dog?

For US writer and voiceover artist Paul Rugg, nothing beats it – here he is to explain why.

Not quite what you expected was it?

“How do I relax? Well, like many other Americans I come home and I pet my dog – you see petting your dog is one of the most relaxing things you can possibly do,” says Rugg as the small chihuahua in his arms sets to work loudly gnawing on his stroking hand.

Who knew a dog could possess such impeccable comedic timing?

Rugg’s video has already attracted thousands of retweets on Twitter, and you can probably bet this won’t be the last you see of him or his grumpy little dog.

