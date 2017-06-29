This hilarious tweet spotting ‘Sideshow Bob on the move’ will delight Simpsons fans

Back to Discover Home

Driving along in the pouring rain can be an arduous task, but one journey was made considerably more enjoyable thanks to an unusual Eddie Stobart truck.

Anna Gray spotted the lorry, which was missing half its sign at the back, while her boyfriend was driving her home along the A1 in the UK.

The missing part of the sign left the words ‘die bart’ – a Simpsons reference that didn’t go unnoticed by Gray.

She tweeted: “Sideshow Bob’s on the move” and fairly rapidly went viral.

True Simpsons fans all began making the same joke in relation to one of the episodes where Sideshow Bob justifies his “Die Bart Die” tattoo by saying it actually means “The Bart The” in German.

Who doesn’t love a classic Simpsons reference?
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, SideshowBob, UK, Bart Simpson, Eddie Stobart, Sideshow Bob, Simpsons, Twitter, Viral, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover