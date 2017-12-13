This hilarious girl made a ‘wall of sorrow’ to encourage her dad to get a cat – and it worked

Persuading your parents to get you something is a classic trial of childhood, but this resourceful youngster came up with one remarkably entertaining solution.

In a story told by her older sister Danielle, 13-year-old Peyton Grubisic wanted a cat.

“Her and my dad have been arguing about it for a year since he’s allergic and didn’t want to have to take care of it!” Danielle told the Press Association.

In a new drive to get a feline, Peyton wrote a letter to her father Nick, telling him she would take the responsibility of taking care of it. When that failed, she create – in Danielle’s words – a “wall of sorrow”.

“He eventually caved with the wall,” said Danielle, whose family lives in Texas. “They adopted the cat this last Saturday from a local shelter!”

Before you go thinking all this was a little harsh on poor father Nick, Danielle says his allergies “haven’t been too bad” – and he’s been spotted snuggling up with the family’s newest member, called Mittens.

Pictures of the wall were shared by Danielle on Twitter, being shared tens of thousands of times.

A remarkable story of perseverance paying off.