This high school student left an incredible quote in her yearbook

In a school yearbook filled with smiling faces and names, one student made sure she stood out from the rest with a truly memorable message.

Savanna Tomlinson, a 17-year-old student at Treasure Coast High School in Port St Lucie, Florida, chose to submit an unconventional quote to sit alongside her graduation photo, writing: “Anything is possible when you sound Caucasian on the phone.”

(Savanna Tomlinson)

Savanna explained: “I just wanted to leave a lasting impression on my class with something that was comical but still included a bit of truth about American life.”

Savanna said the quote was mainly inspired by a post she’d spotted on Instagram a few months earlier of a guy who’d apparently been given a free plane ticket and attributed it to being able to “sound white on the phone”.

This is that post:

I started this day at 9:15AM with a 2 hour delayed Megabus and I'm ending it at 9:40PM with a free uber and plane ride. Just a reminder that this is AMERICA and anything is possible if you sound white on the phone A post shared by jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) on Nov 22, 2016 at 5:46pm PST

She added that it was also inspired by some experience of her own: “I realised that it actually does work when I was trying to find an after school job lol.”

The response to the quote from her friends was mainly shock that she’d actually done it, but her mum wasn’t so impressed.

UPDATE: My mom is furious that I put that as my quote LMAO — Savy (@TRILLAAXX_) May 2, 2017

“She asked me why I would choose that and told me she would talk to me about it later,” she said.

“My mom didn’t bring it up when she got home but she told me to tell my dad when I’m ready to let him see the quote.”

The reaction to the photo has been massive, with many agreeing with the sentiment.

@TRILLAAXX_ I don't even know you and I'm ready to write yu a letter of recommendation just from this statement — trel (@trelbythepound) May 3, 2017

@TRILLAAXX_ @papertimelady OMG 😂 as a very pale white girl I will totally admit that this is true! Love that this was your quote. Good luck post-HS! — Megan (@lehewww) May 3, 2017

Someone also commented on the contrast between the smiling image and the cutting quote.

@TRILLAAXX_ I read this in the most polite, pretty voice, and once I finished saying the quote I realized and died laughing pic.twitter.com/Inyevi2oj7 — TheSimAisle (@TheSimAisIe) May 2, 2017

Messages of good luck for the future have also come flooding in.

@TRILLAAXX_ Congratulations on your graduation and best of luck with the future slay-age. <3 — Elizabeth Cotignola (@LaDiavolina) May 3, 2017

@TRILLAAXX_ @laprofe63 Mom should be proud she raised such a strong minded lady with courage and humor! — Jami Craig (@jami_craig) May 3, 2017

“When I tweeted it I had an idea in my head – ‘what if this goes viral’ – but I must say I never expected this much attention,” she said.