This high school lets its students dress up for ID photos and the results are incredible

North Farmington High School in Michigan might just be one of America’s most popular – among its seniors at least.

When its students enter their final year of school they’re allowed to dress up like celebrities and cultural figures for their ID photos.

And judging from the numerous posts online nothing is out of bounds – with some serious nostalgia thrown up along the way.

Here’s a look at some of the best.

There were so many films and series referenced, but this is easily one of the most iconic

Alongside this

It quickly became apparent that these really were the internet’s generation of kids

Cartoons and animation proved particularly fertile ground

And some of the character selections were seriously impressive

Harry Potter was obviously going to feature

But not everything was old, as Don Pablo can testify

And as we all know, Don Pablo always has a team around him

It’s clear that all these kids are winners

But these guys are doubly winning

And to mark this year’s seniors in time, what better than this?
