This high school lets its students dress up for ID photos and the results are incredible
16/09/2017 - 19:20:42Back to Discover Home
North Farmington High School in Michigan might just be one of America’s most popular – among its seniors at least.
When its students enter their final year of school they’re allowed to dress up like celebrities and cultural figures for their ID photos.
And judging from the numerous posts online nothing is out of bounds – with some serious nostalgia thrown up along the way.
Here’s a look at some of the best.
There were so many films and series referenced, but this is easily one of the most iconic
Ugh, as if! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/l4SmGPK4SZ— Shelby Sheridan (@ShelbyySheridan) September 14, 2017
Alongside this
AAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/CZvu2UzdY7— Matthew Swarthout (@M_Swarthout) September 14, 2017
It quickly became apparent that these really were the internet’s generation of kids
🚨GIRL GOES CRAZY FOR COTTON CANDY🚨#NFID18 pic.twitter.com/46qTasHTXM— Abby Coleman (@abbycoleman87) September 14, 2017
Cartoons and animation proved particularly fertile ground
The only mystery is how I'm going to graduate... #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/gCp5dqrRgI— daviddddd (@dschmall30) September 14, 2017
My teacher asked why I didn't have my homework, I told her swiper finessed it #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/EiCT76Nd1p— Natalie George (@nataliegeorge21) September 14, 2017
Your ass is grass and I'm gonna mow it #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/G6EiRurK4d— ash (@ashbkay) September 14, 2017
FISHY! WHY ARE YOU SLEEPING?! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/F7VPzQ6Vax— Kels🍍 (@kelc314) September 14, 2017
Jinkies! My glasses! I can't see without my glasses! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/81fT0MbCuV— ali audet (@AudetAli) September 14, 2017
Howdy Boys! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/Q9ngTK0Pk8— leanz (@alenablumberg) September 14, 2017
ITS SO FLUFFY IM GONNA DIE!!! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/3Ww1OMGlrB— Bella Berisic (@bellaberisic) September 14, 2017
And some of the character selections were seriously impressive
"You got a bathroom in this place?" ... "thanks" #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/KOc9k9UEkW— Rachel Israel (@rachel_isr) September 14, 2017
"Dunder Mifflin, this is Pam. Hey Jim, it's for you." #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/Y0P0g7oHkh— Dełaney (@delaney_janna) September 14, 2017
I am McLovin #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/nBp7qvc2I1— Sadeem Boji (@SadeemBoji) September 14, 2017
"A frog, a frog!" #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/iGCsea2vU0— Bri (@briihicks) September 14, 2017
Winner RT @kenzyc123: #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/fWmjJietA8— Damey hears a Pooh (@Damey07) September 15, 2017
Harry Potter was obviously going to feature
You're saying it wrong. It's wing-GAR-dium levi-o-SA, make the gar nice and long. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/ZA6VDRkwMc— Mara (@margordss) September 14, 2017
⚡️🔮don't chase the quaffle if you see the snitch🔮⚡️ #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/MtU3FEHRvX— Nick (@nvckmvrphy) September 14, 2017
But not everything was old, as Don Pablo can testify
"I'm just a decent man who exports flowers" #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/2i6e3oskBo— Joseph Jamil (@Joseph_J4) September 14, 2017
And as we all know, Don Pablo always has a team around him
I, límon, will always stay loyal to you, don Pablo aka joe Jamil #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/U1mkqJV807— ABE² (@ibrahim____5) September 14, 2017
It’s clear that all these kids are winners
IT'S THE HUMIDITY!!!!! #barbados #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/11u3bZmxjk— Lauren (@laurenwatsky) September 14, 2017
But these guys are doubly winning
Brotherly love!😅#NFID18 pic.twitter.com/da89bCFwBU— Andrew George (@andrewgeorge09) September 14, 2017
And to mark this year’s seniors in time, what better than this?
Senior year is gonna be HUGEEE @nfhsclassof2018 #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/NDEBUuMbrA— Sarah (@Sarah_Lynch_04) September 14, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here