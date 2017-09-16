This high school lets its students dress up for ID photos and the results are incredible

North Farmington High School in Michigan might just be one of America’s most popular – among its seniors at least.

When its students enter their final year of school they’re allowed to dress up like celebrities and cultural figures for their ID photos.

And judging from the numerous posts online nothing is out of bounds – with some serious nostalgia thrown up along the way.

Here’s a look at some of the best.

There were so many films and series referenced, but this is easily one of the most iconic

Alongside this

It quickly became apparent that these really were the internet’s generation of kids

Cartoons and animation proved particularly fertile ground

The only mystery is how I'm going to graduate... #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/gCp5dqrRgI — daviddddd (@dschmall30) September 14, 2017

My teacher asked why I didn't have my homework, I told her swiper finessed it #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/EiCT76Nd1p — Natalie George (@nataliegeorge21) September 14, 2017

Your ass is grass and I'm gonna mow it #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/G6EiRurK4d — ash (@ashbkay) September 14, 2017

And some of the character selections were seriously impressive

Harry Potter was obviously going to feature

You're saying it wrong. It's wing-GAR-dium levi-o-SA, make the gar nice and long. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/ZA6VDRkwMc — Mara (@margordss) September 14, 2017

⚡️🔮don't chase the quaffle if you see the snitch🔮⚡️ #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/MtU3FEHRvX — Nick (@nvckmvrphy) September 14, 2017

But not everything was old, as Don Pablo can testify

"I'm just a decent man who exports flowers" #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/2i6e3oskBo — Joseph Jamil (@Joseph_J4) September 14, 2017

And as we all know, Don Pablo always has a team around him

I, límon, will always stay loyal to you, don Pablo aka joe Jamil #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/U1mkqJV807 — ABE² (@ibrahim____5) September 14, 2017

It’s clear that all these kids are winners

But these guys are doubly winning

And to mark this year’s seniors in time, what better than this?