This high school graduation turned very dramatic after a fight erupted in the crowd

A violent fight erupted between a handful of adults during a high school graduation in Tennessee.

Two women started quarrelling as students graduating from Arlington High School were walking towards the stage in their caps and gowns to collect their diplomas.

Video footage which showed people lunging at each other started to emerge afterwards, including one posted to Instagram by Kasidy Landry, who was there to watch her sister Tayler graduate.

And what was the cause of the drama? Well, one witness claimed it was all over a dispute over where to sit.

The local sheriff’s office said the incident was handled by church security and the ceremony reportedly carried on like normal after the incident.

According to ABC News, Arlington County Community Schools chief of staff Jeffery Mayo said in a statement that it was “unfortunate that a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behavior they did”.

There’s no denying they stole the spotlight from the students a bit – but hey, it’s a story to tell the grandkids.