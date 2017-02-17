This high school basketball team has made one hell of a statement on what it means to be an American

Kobe Bryant’s old high school basketball team made a joint act of defiance before their league final game on Tuesday by wearing T-shirts with a message of unity for America.

As the national anthem played before the game, the players of the Lower Merion Aces revealed T-shirts which read: “I am a Muslim. I am a refugee. I am an immigrant. I am an American. I am an Ace.”

The entire team, who come from a range of backgrounds, wore the black T-shirts in a show of unity.

“What is beautiful about America is that everyone is different.

“And whether we are black, white, brown, orange, yellow or red, it is our legal right to express our opinions and beliefs,” said the team in a statement reported by papreplive.

“As a team we believe in fighting for the rights of all – protecting, defending and giving voice to those who feel marginalised, who live in fear and who face injustice.”

Their caring attitude and incredible talent must have brought them good luck. That very same game, the Aces won the Central League basketball title, following a seven-game unbeaten streak.

Retired NBA player Kobe Bryant was a student at Lower Merion (Kobe Bryant/PA)

The action doesn’t stop there, as the team have committed to wearing the T-shirts for the rest of the season.

Lower Merion has produced arguably one of the best basketball players in a generation, Kobe Bryant. The retired LA Lakers player graduated from the high school in 1986 and went on to win five NBA championships.

He still visits his alma mater to inspire students.

We reckon Kobe would be proud of these young men.
