This hedgehog got his head stuck in a yoghurt pot but luckily police were there to save him

Some naughty person in Arrowtown has been dropping litter and it’s had unfortunate consequences for a little hedgehog, who was found looking disoriented by New Zealand Police early this morning.

The police posted a tongue-in-cheek account of the incident with a video showing the cute little guy’s escape from his dairy-based prison.

While on patrol in Arrowtown: Hedgehog… – New Zealand Police | Facebook



The chuckle-inducing post said: “Hedgehog located on Buckingham Street looking very drunk and walking into things. Discovered to have a yoghurt pot stuck on his head.

“After a brief foot pursuit the subject was cornered and the yoghurt pot removed. Crime prevention advice provided about going through other people’s rubbish. Lived to fight another day.”

On a more serious note though, the police warned that this isn’t the first time they’ve helped a hedgehog out of a situation like this and asked the public to pay attention to guidance they have given to keep animals from getting into trouble around food containers.