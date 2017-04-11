This has to take the award for best object stolen on a night out
We’ve all seen them, those rogues who decide robbing random objects on a night out is the best idea ever.
This week one snapchatter woke up bemused to find one of the strangest items in his/her apartment. How did it get there? We do not know.
However it ended up there, it has to take the award for the most impressive.
Behold, a Lidl customer feedback machine.
Fortunately, Lidl have seen the funny side of things and posted this photoshopped photo of one of their stands claiming, they’ve ‘increased security’.
“Due to recent events, we've increased security at our feedback machines,” they captioned the post.
Only in Ireland.
