This has to be the most unique place to grab a coffee in Dublin

A novel new coffee shop has opened in a recycled freight container on Thomas Street in Dublin.

Container Coffee is the brainchild of Gordan Hickey who got the idea from a TV show he worked on.

After a lot more planning than he thought (which he documented on his social media accounts) - he finally managed to secure a spot for the container at The Digital Hub.

The cafe is wheelchair accessible and has a seating capacity for around ten people.

Although due to its prime location it’s the perfect grab-and-go coffee spot.

Gordon said he hope his coffee shop will stand out from the others and we're pretty sure he was successful.

The coffee shop is open daily from 7:30am.

The trend of using containers as buildings has grown in popularity over the last few years, just look at some of these houses.

