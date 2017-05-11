This has to be the most unique place to grab a coffee in Dublin
11/05/2017 - 15:05:18Back to Discover Home
A novel new coffee shop has opened in a recycled freight container on Thomas Street in Dublin.
Container Coffee is the brainchild of Gordan Hickey who got the idea from a TV show he worked on.
After a lot more planning than he thought (which he documented on his social media accounts) - he finally managed to secure a spot for the container at The Digital Hub.
The cafe is wheelchair accessible and has a seating capacity for around ten people.
Although due to its prime location it’s the perfect grab-and-go coffee spot.
Our first 4 legged visitor popped by today. . . . #oscar #dogsofinstgram #minitureschnauzer #dog #containercoffee #coffee #coffeeshop #coffeelover #shippingcontainer #dublin #ireland #newbusiness #business #thomasstreet #project #exciting #development #newventure #architect #architecture #architecturelover
Gordon said he hope his coffee shop will stand out from the others and we're pretty sure he was successful.
The coffee shop is open daily from 7:30am.
The trend of using containers as buildings has grown in popularity over the last few years, just look at some of these houses.
Join the conversation - comment here