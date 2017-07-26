This guy’s incredible cosplay of Ursula from The Little Mermaid will leave you gobsmacked
A Disney-inspired cosplay is sending the internet wild.
Jose Davalos, a plastic and make-up artist, shared his incredible Ursula costume on Facebook and the video has clocked up over eight million views.
The video of a purple-hued Davalos acting as Ursula is remarkable – not only for the incredible make-up, but also his realistic impression of the cartoon villain.
It took two months to create the costume for Comic Con 2017, and it seems the time was worth it. The outfit and make-up swiped three awards, including the Most Innovative Costume and Audience Favourite Award Masquerade Winner.
Davalos has been interested in make-up from a very young age. He said: “I loved arts, like drawing, painting and sculpting.
“I started doing my first prosthetics out of paper mache and I always loved transforming myself into characters from movies.
“I used to steal my Grandma’s make-up and and I adored the way she was always glamorous with red lips and make-up. So I started doing that on my face, as well as wearing her vintage clothing to create costumes.”
Eventually, his work was rewarded with a scholarship to study in Los Angeles, California.
Speaking about his new-found fame, Davalos said: “It’s been really amazing to me. This past few years, since social media, has been a nice way to start a career and try to get recognition.
“People and other cosplayers have been so kind to me. They make me feel like I am doing things right, and also being an inspiration to them is just beautiful, because I would have never thought about being relevant to somebody.”
Davalos said his favourite cosplay creation so far is Rococo Lumiere from Beauty And The Beast, because he is a huge fan of the 18th century and French history – and it’s easy to see why; the creation is seriously impressive.
Stay tuned for what he does next.
