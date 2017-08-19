This guy’s headache led to a remarkable Donald Trump impression

Donald Trump impressions are never in short supply nowadays, but when one Reddit user needed to cool off a headache he probably didn’t expect to make one.

User cdnchef posted a picture to the site with the caption: “Sitting on the couch with a headache and an ice pack on my head when my girlfriend tells me not to move.”

Here’s what his girlfriend had seen…

(cdnchef/Reddit)

That’s really quite remarkable – and it’s been shown a lot of appreciation.

Fellow user PopeliusJones wrote: “(cdnchef) has the best shadow…better than all the other shadows, and believe me, I never said I’ve seen a lot of shadows, but I’ve seen a lot of shadows..yuge!”

The moment of brilliance yielded over 180,000 upvotes on the site, and it’s not hard to see why…

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Barring a slightly exaggerated quiff – that silhouette is pretty accurate.

A classic case of headaches, ice packs, clouds and silver linings…