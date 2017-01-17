This guy's attempt to 'prove to a girl that he's in bed' is pretty believable and now we trust no-one

Ever received a Snapchat from your significant other saying that they can’t see you because they’re ill in bed, or too tired, or have work early tomorrow?#

And you want to question them, but hey, they’ve taken a photo of themselves in bed so it must be true, right?

Well, we would have agreed – until we witnessed Twitter user James’s elaborate ruse, which he decided to share with the world.

Yep, he and his friends legit appear to have gone to serious extremes to get this snap of him which, we admit, is pretty believable.

It’s got other people on Twitter questioning everything they thought they knew.

Lmao this why people have trust issues https://t.co/XWpdxcwgfd — Lil Introvert (@MobileSuitNayr) January 16, 2017

Wow. These are the friends that would help you hide a dead body https://t.co/kdG9yEt4IA — Ariane Cyusa (@scariane) January 16, 2017

He’s not given himself a particularly good rep, it has to be said…

exhibit 350973239057 of why u cant trust the male species https://t.co/kOqkHL5HkY — sabrina (@xsabrinajx) January 17, 2017

i hope she leaves his ass lmao https://t.co/TQAFCH0r78 — mariana (@marianaasus) January 16, 2017

@JayGreatorex and guys seriously wonder why girls have trust issues pic.twitter.com/ZOH7hIqzJz — Normani is #1 (@Kordei_AllDay) January 16, 2017

But it’s not just James up to this sort of trickery… check out these two people and their pretending-to-be-asleep pics.

@JayGreatorex @YatesArtist My boys done this as well 😂 had a pillow in my car and everything pic.twitter.com/Hdn8O9HUTD — Marney (@trillmarn) January 16, 2017

Who knows if the girl James apparently sent the snap to believed he was snoozing… but we enjoyed the effort he put into it, anyway.