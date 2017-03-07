This guy won Tinder with his impeccable darts skills so we may as well delete our profiles now

The world of Tinder can be a bit of a dating minefield, but if there’s one guy who knows what he’s doing it’s definitely this one.

Jared, a student at Florida University and clearly a pro at this dating malarkey, woos women with a series of photos on his profile, the first of him artfully throwing a dart. The dart then hits the bullseye: a piece of paper that reads: “Your heart”. Smooth.

“I call myself Jared, but you can call me tonight”, the 19-year-old’s bio read.

how is tinder free pic.twitter.com/aovc5ciwIV — natalia (@rllynatalia) March 6, 2017

Jared’s Tinder profile was shared on Twitter after one girl, Natalia, stumbled across it. By the looks of things, she wasn’t the only one taken by his cocky-yet-charming efforts.

@rllynatalia he's cheesy and kinda cringey, but he's hot. I'd go there. — was @beyonce {PB} (@5SOSQUEEN1992) March 6, 2017

@rllynatalia I want to marry this Jared — j (@babygotglow) March 6, 2017

And, in case you were wondering, Natalia did indeed swipe right and the pair have exchanged numbers. Watch this space.