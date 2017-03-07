This guy won Tinder with his impeccable darts skills so we may as well delete our profiles now

The world of Tinder can be a bit of a dating minefield, but if there’s one guy who knows what he’s doing it’s definitely this one.

Jared, a student at Florida University and clearly a pro at this dating malarkey, woos women with a series of photos on his profile, the first of him artfully throwing a dart. The dart then hits the bullseye: a piece of paper that reads: “Your heart”. Smooth.

“I call myself Jared, but you can call me tonight”, the 19-year-old’s bio read.

Jared’s Tinder profile was shared on Twitter after one girl, Natalia, stumbled across it. By the looks of things, she wasn’t the only one taken by his cocky-yet-charming efforts.

And, in case you were wondering, Natalia did indeed swipe right and the pair have exchanged numbers. Watch this space.
