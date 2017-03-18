This guy turned his messy apartment into a modern art gallery and it might be the most passive aggressive thing we've ever seen

Most of us would probably deal with messy housemates by daring to pin a vaguely passive aggressive note about tidying on the fridge.

But this guy took it to a whole new level by placing miniature art gallery signs next to bits of mess around the house to send his untidy roommate a message.

Justin Cousson from Los Angeles turned discarded cutlery and gone-off milk into modern art by giving them descriptions, titles and, of course, astronomical prices.

My passive-aggressive art gallery is thriving, although some critics don't care for my emphasis on found pieces. pic.twitter.com/qp9hJ651tW — justin L! cousson (@justincousson) March 16, 2017

In an explanation of his antics, comedian Cousson said: “My passive-aggressive art gallery is thriving, although some critics don’t care for my emphasis on found pieces.”

His collection features this moving piece – “Forgotten milk, left to actively go rancid in fridge far beyond sell-by date”.

Why throw it away, when you can put passive aggressive signs around it? (Justin Cousson)

Truly gross. And yet now, an important piece of art.

Then there was this striking work, entitled “Knife left on counter in striking distance of knife block, having been only used to remove seal of ice cream carton, which was also left on counter, leaving quite the sight as the last thing I saw before I gratefully left town for two weeks”.

This belongs in the MOMA (Justin Cousson)

Cousson said his housemate was not amused by the stunt.

“He is not a fan especially of early pieces like ‘Television Left On For Hours (Nobody’s Watching Me)’,” he said.

“It’s a house of five people and the other four of us are much more considerate nowadays, lest we inspire more pieces”.

Another piece from his current collection was the $650 (€604) “Shoes on a shoe rack (nearly)”.

It would have taken zero effort to just put them on the rack (Justin Cousson)

Astounding work. Such nuance.

To be honest, he could definitely have tidied up all that mess in the time it took to make these, but that wouldn’t have been as funny for the rest of us.