This guy totally predicted what happened to Donald Trump’s Twitter account

When Donald Trump’s Twitter account was deactivated one guy thought he knew exactly what had gone down.

Tom Gara predicted that Trump had been silenced by a rogue Twitter employee on their last day.

Please, God, let the "human error" at Twitter turn out to be someone on their last day just doing it to know what it feels like. — Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 3, 2017

Trump was locked out of his account for 11 minutes with Twitter Government explaining it was “human error” and delving into what happened.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

While the account was suspended anyone who visited the president’s Twitter page was met with a sign reading “@realDonaldTrump does not exist”.

Trump's Twitter account has vanished pic.twitter.com/B0hQpBO9OW — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 2, 2017

Gara tweeted his prediction about the nature of that “human error” some 90 minutes before Twitter eventually confirmed what he knew all along.

An employee on their last day had deactivated the account.

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

The departing Twitter employee was being praised by those in the anti-Trump camp for his swan song exit.

Review nothing, that guy's a hero. — Me (@QuincyHughes) November 3, 2017

America reacts pic.twitter.com/Rzd3sjbBo6 — Peggy La Point (@pegboyssaidthat) November 3, 2017

Dear Twitter employee who shut down Trump's account: you're my hero. You managed to #maga for 11 more minutes than Trump ever will. — Educated Hillbilly (@TheStaffSGT) November 3, 2017

Gara posted again shortly after, retweeting a collection of tweets which showed his prophecy and the results of the Twitter investigation.

He added: “Allahu Akbar” – an Arabic expression meaning “God is greater”.