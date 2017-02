Allan Dixon, known as the "animal whisperer", takes the best selfies with animals we have ever seen.

Dixon's Instagram account is packed with selfies featuring kangaroos, sheep and bears - to name a few.

Currently roaming around New Zealand, Dixon's Instagram does not fail impress.

The modern-day Dr Doolittle's account is ultimate selfie-goals for animal lovers.

For all you lunar new year fans. Got a selfie with the Fire Rooster 🐓 Fire in the eyes! Not physically on fire 😉 #DaxonsAnimalSelfies A photo posted by Allan Dixon - Adventurer (@daxon) on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:41am PST

Great hairstyles grow in the family. You copying me bro? Follow => @daxon for more! #whpfamilypet #DaxonsAnimalSelfies A photo posted by Allan Dixon - Adventurer (@daxon) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:24am PST

My what big teeth you have. When you come face to face with a grizzly bear the only thing you can do is stop, drop and take a selfie 🐻 Yes this is a real grizzly bear! @lgusamobile #ad #LGV20 A photo posted by Allan Dixon - Adventurer (@daxon) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:23am PST

Say hello to my new road trip buddy Mr Kea 🐦✌They helped destroy my van even more by picking away rubber and adding some scratches. Last 5 days of driving before I sell it to a scrap yard and fly to Auckland. A photo posted by Allan Dixon - Adventurer (@daxon) on Dec 14, 2016 at 1:28am PST

Meet Dave, 🐓 he quacks, loves waddles in the park and he's looking for hugs. Express your love for him in a comment and I'll be sure to let him know. @glenorchypeaks #DaxonsAnimalSelfies A photo posted by Allan Dixon - Adventurer (@daxon) on Nov 27, 2016 at 3:15am PST

Super happy to announce that we are going to launch another quokka book campaign in the coming months. Going back to their home of Rottnest Island to create awesomeness! Smile because it's #HappyQuokkaMonday @quokkahub 🐻 and #DaxonsAnimalSelfies all at once. A photo posted by Allan Dixon - Adventurer (@daxon) on Nov 7, 2016 at 3:41am PST

You rock! The internet went a bit a crazy today. Welcome to the world of hilarious animal selfies. 😄🐾 All on this hashtag #DaxonsAnimalSelfies. Llama approved👍 A photo posted by Allan Dixon - Adventurer (@daxon) on Oct 20, 2016 at 1:54am PDT

I'm back in Australia catching up with some old friends 😂 Super exciting adventures ahead! #DaxonsAnimalSelfies A photo posted by Allan Dixon - Adventurer (@daxon) on Sep 27, 2016 at 4:42am PDT