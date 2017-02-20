This guy shared an apology letter he marked from his ex-girlfriend and may have got a date in the process

Back to Discover Home

This is a fantastic way to get your own back on a grovelling ex.

Nick Lutz, a college student in Florida recently posted a four-page letter written to him by his ex-girlfriend, which he diligently marked for grammar and spelling.

The desperate letter was full of errors (I mean, who cares about spelling when they’re heartbroken?!) and Nick broke it down for her, marking it up in red pen.

He said she needed to back up her assertions that she wasn’t unfaithful with evidence and said her introduction was far too long.

He awarded her 61 out of 100, a D-, much to the delight of other Twitter users.

In particular, one woman seemed to take a shine to Nick, saying: “I think you’re a little young for me, but this makes me want to date — not cheat on — you.”

Nick is clearly ready to get back in the dating game, messaging his new crush back sharpish.

A few one liners go back and forth, including an invitation to lunch, until this glorious meme enters the conversation.

The pair left us all wondering what happened…

… until we got this update.

This is a love story for the ages and we can’t wait to see what happens.
KEYWORDS: Grade, Letter, Nick Lutz, Twitter, Viral

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover