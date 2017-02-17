This guy says he'll eat a picture of Jason Segel every day until the actor eats a picture of him

Someone on the internet has uploaded a video of himself eating a picture of Jason Segel, promising to do it every day until the actor returns the favour.

After a jaunty intro explaining his demand, he eats the A4 sheet with several glugs of water.

There is no speaking, just eating. Of paper. With Jason Segel’s face in black and white on it.

It takes him about four minutes, before he says “hey Jason”, and the video abruptly ends.

@jasonsegel I am going to eat a picture of your face everyday until you eat a picture of my face. #eatmyfacesegelhttps://t.co/huQqDlXVhx pic.twitter.com/QviHdyfjVW — Noah Maloney (@zestynoah) February 16, 2017

The video’s now been viewed more than 23,000 times.

The guy’s even specified which picture he wants the star of The Muppets to eat.

How appetising.

There’s still no word from the How I Met Your Mother actor, though.

We hope, for this guy’s sake, he sees it soon because eating that much paper and ink probably isn’t good for you.