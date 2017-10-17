This guy really didn’t want any fuss for his funeral

A death notice has attracted a mass of attention online because of a single line instruction for possible mourners.

The obituary for Colonel Jasper Miles Browell directs friends and family to his funeral on November 7 at Larkhill Garrison Church, outside Salisbury.

But only if they’ve not already made plans.

“...It is Jasper’s wish that no-one should miss a day’s shooting or hunting to attend” pic.twitter.com/y3HlJQUmPa — Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) October 17, 2017

The final line reads: “It is Jasper’s wish that no-one should miss a day’s shooting or hunting to attend.”

A picture of the notice was shared on Twitter by MP Stewart McDonald, the SNP spokesman for defence.

Browell died on October 9 aged 89. The death notice was published in several newspapers including the Daily Telegraph and The Times.