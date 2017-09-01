This guy playing the piano in his flooded Texas home is eerily peaceful

This is the moment Aric Harding returned to his flooded home in Texas – and started to play his treasured piano.

The pastor and father-of-seven waded through flood waters to retrieve items from the family home in Friendswood, just south of Houston, when he decided to “take a moment”.

The water almost submerges the piano stool but has not reached the piano keys.

The video has clocked up thousands of views on Instagram and become a hit across social media.

Harding wanted to show his 13-year-old son, an avid piano player, that the instrument was still working.

“I decided to take a moment and play and take it all in,” Harding told CNN.

At the end of the impromptu recital, Harding can be heard saying the instrument needs to be tuned.

Harding Casa tear out day 1 is well underway! Blessed to have the help of my friends and my church @clearcreekcommunitychurch If you don't have any help here I. The Bay Area please go to my church's Instagram and get in touch with us! We are ready A post shared by Aric Harding (@aricharding) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Waters continued to rise in the wake of deadly Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall last Friday leaving thousands of people displaced and more than 30 people dead.

Harding posted the video on Instagram, writing: “I went back to our street today because as you guys have probably seen the water has come back with a vengeance. I hope this was its high point.

“I grabbed the kids’ favourite stuffed animals that we had left behind and a couple of games to keep the kids occupied.”