This guy made his girlfriend a necklace out of old flowers and it’s really quite sweet

One man really stepped his game up in time for National Girlfriend Day – and put all other partners to shame in the process.

Twitter user Berlinda took to social media to share this sentimental gesture from her boyfriend.

My boyfriend made a necklace with pedals from the first bouquet of flowers he gave me 😿💛 pic.twitter.com/C6nCq45vvO — Berlinda ➰ (@B_Moneyyx3) July 29, 2017

Angel, 22, had gifted the 20-year-old with a necklace for their three-month anniversary, made with petals from the first bouquet of flowers he gave her.

The tweet shot to viral status over the weekend, garnering more than 20,000 retweets.

(Twitter/B_Moneyyx3)

US-based Berlinda said the necklace was made to serve as a tender reminder of Angel’s love for her.

“It was a gift for our 3 month anniversary. He gave me the necklace along with a letter explaining the reason behind it. He wanted me to have a reminder of his love at all times, so he made me this beautiful necklace.”

Angel said he was inspired by a similar concept in which he saw people create resin pendants – but with scorpions suspended within them.

He told the Press Association: “I was looking to do something special to show my appreciation for her and the things she does. I came across a video of how they make the necklaces with the scorpions inside of them and I thought to make my own spin off and put something meaningful inside of the necklace.

(courtesy of Angel)

(courtesy of Angel)

“I made the necklace from resin, which I poured into a mould filled with pieces of the rose petal from the first bouquet of flowers I gave to her.”

He attached the precious pendant to a silver Pandora chain.

The flower came from a two-and-a-half month old bouquet, which he gave to Berlinda when they began dating.

Although the pair have been together a short while, Angel said Berlinda had been “like a best friend” to him.

(Twitter/B_Moneyyx3)

“She has shown me she will always be there no matter what as I would do the same for her,” he added.

He explained that she had “brought out a side to me that I never even knew existed”.

“I know how much she loves flowers so I thought it would be meaningful as she can now have a piece of the first bouquet of flowers with her wherever she goes.”