This guy made a pirate ship for his pets from bits of rubbish and it's epic
Here’s the scenario: Your partner is ill and not around to have fun, so you’ve got some serious time on your hands. What do you do?
If you are Anthony Gardiner, you build a pirate ship for your pets to play in, of course!
It all started with a small request from his girlfriend, who “asked me to sort out the trash, and had suggested I make ‘a little house for the mammals out of the cardboard box’”.
It started small, but soon Anthony, who lives in Wellington, New Zealand, had got rather carried away making a new plaything for the couple’s dog, Cashew, and cat, Pistachio.
Girlfriend is sick in bed. I'm "cleaning". So I'm looking at this pile of stuff that a normal person would throw away and thinking pic.twitter.com/IAf5Apej5J— Anthony (@antsgardiner) June 10, 2017
He posted pictures of his progress online, featuring the lucky animals who will get to enjoy their new swashbuckling ship.
Approved pic.twitter.com/rLWypiWZIy— Anthony (@antsgardiner) June 10, 2017
Time for a rugby break. It's starting to look piratey pic.twitter.com/rPjHmGMZKP— Anthony (@antsgardiner) June 10, 2017
Anthony christened the ship “The Nutilus” and it’s proved a big hit with his furry housemates.
This is legit giving me more enjoyment than the G.I Joe Aircraft Career ever could've. pic.twitter.com/SXGrJ9WkHM— Anthony (@antsgardiner) June 11, 2017
Ok ok, last one. I promise. Pistachio is definitely the Master and Commander. pic.twitter.com/gugMr9xa1S— Anthony (@antsgardiner) June 11, 2017
Anthony regularly upcycles items and said his time in Nepal inspired him to create useful items from other people’s rubbish. “While there I saw how the locals use old plastic bottles to make all kinds of stuff. It changed my life.
All furnished now. Features 2 sleeping rooms, 2 sleeping decks, scratching room, ramps, holes, and hiding places. pic.twitter.com/JFNJlNUBFT— Anthony (@antsgardiner) June 10, 2017
“There is no such thing as trash. People don’t see what else that old toothbrush/bottle/wood scrap/duvet/coat hanger could be.”
But what did Anthony’s girlfriend think about the new addition to the furniture? “She said she was not surprised because I always take things too far,” said Anthony.
