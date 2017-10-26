This guy let his sister give him a manicure and it’s taking Twitter by storm

An 18-year-old from the US has gone viral after he literally offered a hand to his little sister who is hoping to become a beautician.

Twitter user @sugarsiah, who did not want to be named, let his 14-year-old sister practise her skills by giving him a fabulous manicure – and pictures of him with his new fake nails have been retweeted tens of thousands of times.

(@sugarsiah/Twitter)

The youngster, from Texas, said he has learnt something from the experience too.

“It taught me that you just gotta go with the flow and know that certain things don’t make you less of a man,” @sugarsiah told the Press Association. “My sister loved it and was actually shocked when I said yes.”

(@sugarsiah/Twitter)

Despite the success of his tweet, it turns out the nails only lasted until the next morning.

“I took them off after I woke up to use the bathroom and when I went to wipe things didn’t go so well,” said @sugarsiah.

lil sister wanna be a nail tech or sum shit like that and she asked if she could practice on me....not gon on lie I feel like a bad bitch.. pic.twitter.com/5vaGkkyVAz — suga.mp4 (@sugarsiah) October 26, 2017

In case you think the youngster has been put off helping his sister out again though, think again.

“If people wanted to see her do them again I would let it happen,” said @sugarsiah.