This guy just upgraded ’Netflix and chill’ to ’Netflix and propose’

In this day and age, the act of watching an episode of the current Netflix series your bingeing on without your significant other is as serious as actually cheating on them.

So you know it’s for life when your partner gets down on one knee during your favourite programme.

Or one better, they manage to worm their way onto the said programme.

Yes, that’s right Conor took his Netflix proposal to the next level by appearing on screen with Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, as part of his girlfriend Kamela’s favourite show, The Santa Clarita Diet.

Kemela thought she was watching the show for a ‘googlebox’ type reality show but gets a pleasant surprise when Conor pops up on the screen.

WARNING: It gets pretty emotional for there on.