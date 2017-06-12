This guy is trying to trap ants with some pretty hilarious signs

It’s a battle as old as time: that between man and the ant. Now, there’s a new chapter in the ongoing crusade between the two species thanks to this guy from New York.

Patrick Tobin, a customer support manager from Brooklyn, had ants in his kitchen for about a month, and that was really a month too long. When ant traps didn’t seem to do the trick, he turned to slightly more creative measures.

Armed with some trusty colouring pencils, Patrick made some signs in a desperate attempt to lure the ants into the poison traps. “My frustrations were mounting and it seemed funny, so I added the signs even though ants can’t read,” Patrick said.

This sign is geared towards those ants who just haven’t yet made it into the era of modern technology.

(Tastefactory/Twitter)

And this one is for the kale-drinking, yoga-posing, Planet Organic crowd.

(Tastefactory/Twitter)

Not forgetting the sign aimed at enticing the underbelly of ant society.

(Tastefactory/Twitter)

This sign seems to have a bit more awareness than the others.

(Tastefactory/Twitter)

Unfortunately, the signs haven’t been hugely successful as of yet. Patrick has had one visitor so far – but maybe the whole ants not being able to read thing is proving a bit of a barrier.

Ok, we have a customer pic.twitter.com/bpcWCSRR7h — pat tobin (@tastefactory) June 8, 2017

If Patrick’s signs do prove a dud, he says: “I may have to press the red button to launch a nuclear attack on the ants.” Talk about things escalating quickly.