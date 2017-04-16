This guy is hoping to get enough retweets to earn a scholarship to medical school

An 18-year-old from Wisconsin has shared an amusing exchange with the university he hopes to go to, where he offers up retweets in exchange for a full scholarship.

Thomas Schrauth slid into the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s DMs at 11.30pm on Friday after finishing a shift at his part-time job. He asked: “How many RTs for a full ride to your medical school?”

(Thomas Schrauth/PA)

By “full ride”, Thomas told us he meant a full scholarship, not an automatic place: “What kind of med student would that make me?” he said.

His current GPA is 4.0, so he has the brains to get in – just not the cash to pay for it.

Shockingly, the university Twitter account replied at 1am, sparking an amusing exchange which ended in them telling Thomas: “If we’re talking numbers… Match Ellen’s #Oscars selfie RTs and we’ll talk.”

Y'all can rt for chicken nuggets, how bout for my future? pic.twitter.com/CYNyDzIh6M — thomas (@thomas_schrauth) April 14, 2017

Thomas told us he “couldn’t stop laughing” when he saw the message and duly screengrabbed the conversation and put out an appeal for those all-important retweets. Ellen’s selfie achieved 3.2 million – making it the most retweeted ever – so he’s got a way to go.

He’s made a fantastic start though, with 84,000 retweets in under 24 hours, including Ellen herself, and more than 92,000 at the time of writing.

“UW Madison is a great school and I have toured there before, so I hope if I do make the retweets, they hold up their end of the ‘deal’,” Thomas said.