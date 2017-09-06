This guy hired a photographer to celebrate getting a puppy and the pictures are 100% wholesome
06/09/2017 - 06:45:26Back to Discover Home
Every puppy deserves a professional photo shoot, and that’s exactly what this owner did for his new pal.
Davis Smith (@TheRealDerv on Twitter and Instagram) hired a photographer to welcome his new pupper to the world, before posting the images to Twitter – the photos were retweeted over 100,000 times because, well, just see for yourself.
lol if you think i actually hired a photographer to take pictures of my new puppy then you're exactly right bc i totally did. pic.twitter.com/BDOmtjHNav— davis smith. (@TheRealDerv) September 1, 2017
Smith hired Chasity Lollis (whose work can be found @lollisphotography on Instagram) to take the pics, and they’re just the best.
Chunky legs: check. Golden fur: check. Wants that toy duck: check.
Here she is making the first of many journeys back to her owner.
BIG PAWS. OH WILL YOU LOOK AT THOSE BIG PAWS?
The star, the celebrity, the legend.
“I’m just a dude who loves his cute pupper” Smith wrote on Twitter.
look up lollisphotography on ig for the photographer. she's incredible and deserves the support... I'm just a dude who loves his cute pupper— davis smith. (@TheRealDerv) September 3, 2017
Ain’t nothing wrong with that.
Join the conversation - comment here