This guy hired a photographer to celebrate getting a puppy and the pictures are 100% wholesome

Every puppy deserves a professional photo shoot, and that’s exactly what this owner did for his new pal.

Davis Smith (@TheRealDerv on Twitter and Instagram) hired a photographer to welcome his new pupper to the world, before posting the images to Twitter – the photos were retweeted over 100,000 times because, well, just see for yourself.

Smith hired Chasity Lollis (whose work can be found @lollisphotography on Instagram) to take the pics, and they’re just the best.

Chunky legs: check. Golden fur: check. Wants that toy duck: check.

Davis Smith with his new puppy
(Davis Smith/@TheRealDerv, Chasity Lollis/Instagram @lollisphotography)

Here she is making the first of many journeys back to her owner.

Davis Smith with his new puppy
(Davis Smith/@TheRealDerv, Chasity Lollis/Instagram @lollisphotography)

BIG PAWS. OH WILL YOU LOOK AT THOSE BIG PAWS?

Davis Smith with his new puppy
(Davis Smith/@TheRealDerv, Chasity Lollis/Instagram @lollisphotography)

The star, the celebrity, the legend.

Davis Smith's new puppy
(Davis Smith/@TheRealDerv, Chasity Lollis/Instagram @lollisphotography)

“I’m just a dude who loves his cute pupper” Smith wrote on Twitter.

Ain’t nothing wrong with that.
