This guy got stuck in a dam with just his nose above the water

An Australian man had a lucky escape after falling off his excavator into a muddy dam.

Daniel Miller was doing some work on the edge of his property when the side of a dam gave way and his excavator slipped into the swampy water. Miller was trapped under a bar, with only the top of his head and nose above the water, unable to escape.

9 News – ‘Not without a fight’: Daniel Miller was rescued… | Facebook



According to Australia’s Nine News, he called out for hours until a neighbour heard him and called the emergency services.

In a Facebook post, Dan’s wife Saimaa credited his “sheer mental strength and determination to survive…as well as being fit, strong and healthy”.

In another post sharing photos from the incident, she thanks “friends, neighbours and workers for your incredible effort,” adding, “we are so grateful for the community support”.

Saimaa Miller – Thank you friends, neighbours and workers… | Facebook



Millar told Daily Telegraph in Sydney that he adopted the cobra yoga pose to arch his back and keep his nose above the water.

After the fire service freed Miller by removing water and mud from the hole he was airlifted to hospital in Newcastle, 150kms away to be treated for minor injuries.