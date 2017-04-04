This guy from Cavan broke the record for most sausages made in a minute last night

Big Week on the Farm was on our screens last night and there was plenty of reason to celebrate.

Over the course of show 36-year-old Barry John Crowe from Cavan broke the Guinness World Record for making the most sausages in one minute.

Picture: RTÉ

Crowe performed live on the show, hoping to beat the existing record of 60 sausages made in 60 seconds.

Each sausage had to be four inches long and had to perfect, according to the official adjudicator Jack Brockbank.

And he didn't just beat it. He smashed it!

78! Go on ya good thing!

Barry John had a month to get match fit but has been making sausages since he was 13 with his family butcher shop - Crowe's is famed for innovative sausages like a honeycomb and chocolate chip sausage.

Barry John was obviously thrilled with the record.

"It is a great achievement, I am delighted to be able to have done it. It came as a bit of a surprise to be asked to do it so to be able to manage it on live television is great.

"Having the name in the Guinness World Record is definitely a bonus!"

Congrats, Barry John Crowe

Big Week on the Farm airs at 7pm across the week on RTÉ One.