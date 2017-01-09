This guy forgot his date's name at the worst possible time - entering their details at a bowling alley

We know we shouldn’t laugh at other people’s misfortune.

But, according to Twitter user Chris Mandle, a friend of his had a bit of a date fail at the weekend.

And it’s just really hard not to laugh at, OK?

Hope you're having a better weekend than my mate, who took a date to Rowans bowling and forgot her name as he was entering the player names. — Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) January 8, 2017

Yep, the guy legit forgot his date’s name. WHILE BOWLING. Of all the date venues to be at…

He then tried guessing her name, and obviously that didn’t go to plan either.

He guessed (!!?) Maria, which was, of course, not correct. — Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) January 8, 2017

HULU GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



This fellow Twitter user made a valid point…

@chris_mandle how had they met? Couldn't he check tinder? — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) January 8, 2017

But turns out even Tinder couldn’t save him.

@jamieklingler I'm not sure actually, he said it was the third date and he gave her a 'nickname' in his phone book — Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) January 8, 2017

@jamieklingler sounds like there isn't going to be a fourth ha — Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) January 8, 2017

Look, on a Monday morning with the freezing cold weather and with a long way to go in January yet, we’ve got to take respite where we can.

Oh, and this person shared their date fail story too. Just to make us feel even better about our own lives.

@chris_mandle I had a boy introduce me to all of his friends with an incorrect name at the end of a first date. I corrected him & it was BAD — Marie🥒 (@sadskier) January 8, 2017

So, what valuable information have we all learned? Only suggest a bowling date if you definitely know their name…

Although this suggestion of a way out is worth bearing in mind. Just in case.

@chris_mandle You always ask how to "spell" their name!!! — Ben Holmes (@bwholmes03) January 8, 2017

Workaholics GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

