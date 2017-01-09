This guy forgot his date's name at the worst possible time - entering their details at a bowling alley

We know we shouldn’t laugh at other people’s misfortune.

But, according to Twitter user Chris Mandle, a friend of his had a bit of a date fail at the weekend.

And it’s just really hard not to laugh at, OK?

Yep, the guy legit forgot his date’s name. WHILE BOWLING. Of all the date venues to be at…

He then tried guessing her name, and obviously that didn’t go to plan either.

This fellow Twitter user made a valid point…

But turns out even Tinder couldn’t save him.

Look, on a Monday morning with the freezing cold weather and with a long way to go in January yet, we’ve got to take respite where we can.

Oh, and this person shared their date fail story too. Just to make us feel even better about our own lives.

So, what valuable information have we all learned? Only suggest a bowling date if you definitely know their name…

Although this suggestion of a way out is worth bearing in mind. Just in case.

