This guy drove through Dingle’s Conor Pass in the snow

With two weather warnings in place across Ireland until tomorrow evening, it looks like most counties will be hit with snow and ice of some sort.

Well, some more than others as photographer Florian Walsh showed while live-streaming himself driving the famous Conor Pass in Dingle.

He has since removed the video, but here's a picture he took that shows the area in all its majesty.

As you may know if you’ve holidayed in Co. Kerry, this road is famous for being pretty dangerous (and beautiful) at the best of times.

Not to mind when it’s covered in snow and ice.

Florian said: "As mad as people think i was to go driving over the Conor Pass today it was all in good faith.. To get a photograph like this…These things need to be done!!

"The Conor Pass wasn't actually that bad to be honest as the roads were not even closed to the public. What a day!"

Stay safe, folks.

