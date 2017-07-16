This guy catching a cricket ball from the crowd with a beer in his mouth is the king of cool

Back to Discover Home

Unsuspecting cricket fan Jack Davies leapt into action to catch a six at the NatWest T20 Blast clash between Glamorgan and Somerset on Saturday.

As the ball soared towards the stands from Glamorgan’s Colin Ingram, the blue-shirted spectator tucked his pint of beer between his teeth and coolly grasped the wet ball.

Like a pro, he launched the ball back into the field and was duly congratulated by all around him as he sported a look of disbelief.

The spectacular catch was just another day in the office, Davies joked.

“It was pretty rego to be honest, I do it every Saturday – admittedly, it’s a tad more difficult after couple of beers,” he said.

The match in Cardiff on Saturday was brought to an end by the wet weather, with the teams sharing points.

At least Davies didn’t have his phone in his hand, eh.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Cricket, Beer, UK, Cardiff, Colin Ingram, cricket, Glamorgan, Natwest T20 Blast, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover