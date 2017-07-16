This guy catching a cricket ball from the crowd with a beer in his mouth is the king of cool

Unsuspecting cricket fan Jack Davies leapt into action to catch a six at the NatWest T20 Blast clash between Glamorgan and Somerset on Saturday.

As the ball soared towards the stands from Glamorgan’s Colin Ingram, the blue-shirted spectator tucked his pint of beer between his teeth and coolly grasped the wet ball.

Wet ball ✅

One-handed ✅



But most importantly, the 🍺 is still in tact!



Hats off to you, sir… pic.twitter.com/wKkM4sBDB4 — NatWest T20 Blast (@NatWestT20Blast) July 15, 2017

Oh my God, somebody just had a crowd catch in the cricket with a pint in his mouth. This beats the ball of the century #t20blast #GLAMvSOM — Derek Goulding (@derekgoulding) July 15, 2017

Like a pro, he launched the ball back into the field and was duly congratulated by all around him as he sported a look of disbelief.

Getting the priorities right... — Jack Davies (@daviesjack_) July 15, 2017

The spectacular catch was just another day in the office, Davies joked.

“It was pretty rego to be honest, I do it every Saturday – admittedly, it’s a tad more difficult after couple of beers,” he said.

The match in Cardiff on Saturday was brought to an end by the wet weather, with the teams sharing points.

At least Davies didn’t have his phone in his hand, eh.